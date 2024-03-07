WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $2.66 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00004193 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 954,226,159 coins and its circulating supply is 366,616,453 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 954,173,961.548655 with 368,061,591.78958535 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.66925961 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,209,401.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

