Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.25

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 102234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

