Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.16

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $7.11. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 15,457 shares traded.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
