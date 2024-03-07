Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.16

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $7.11. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 15,457 shares traded.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

