WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Jagtar Narula Sells 1,725 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,862.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WEX Stock Up 1.5 %

WEX traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $229.03. 354,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $229.78.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Get Our Latest Report on WEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in WEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.