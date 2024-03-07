White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,783.25 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $1,312.00 and a 52-week high of $1,809.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,633.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,550.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,657,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

