WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.84

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 451458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

