Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) Trading 26.1% Higher

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSFL – Get Free Report) traded up 26.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,513% from the average session volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Woodstock Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Woodstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodstock Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides securities brokerage and investment banking services in the United States. It offers full service commission and fee-based money management services to individual and institutional investors. The company sells stocks, mutual funds, bonds, managed accounts, and other investment advisory and financial planning products and services through a network of independent contractor registered representatives to retail clients; and variable annuities and life insurance products through independent contractors and broker network to retail clients and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.