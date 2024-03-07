Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Worley Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of WYGPY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Worley has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Worley
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.