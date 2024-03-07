XOMA (XOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 6,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.58. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in XOMA by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XOMA by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in XOMA by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

