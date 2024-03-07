XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Shares Down 1.9%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 1,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 31,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $34,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 7,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199,004 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

