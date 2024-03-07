York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORWGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 33.45%.

Shares of YORW stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $507.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. York Water has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of York Water by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

