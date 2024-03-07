Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Down 6.8%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 148,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 553,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Yoshitsu Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yoshitsu by 28.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

