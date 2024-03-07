ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 3%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 15,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 45,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

ZK International Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 207.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

