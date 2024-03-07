Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.55. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 19,490 shares traded.

Zoned Properties Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

