11,250 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT) Bought by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUNT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JUNT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

