18,440 Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 491,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 439,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 97,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

