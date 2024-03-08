36,511 Shares in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.07% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. 9,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

