4,112 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 297,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,902. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

