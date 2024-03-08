AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.21

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 4439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

