Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Abacus Mining & Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

