Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Abacus Mining & Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Mining & Exploration
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.