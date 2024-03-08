Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

