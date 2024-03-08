Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.24. 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

