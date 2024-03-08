Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.92

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.92 and traded as high as C$17.47. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 11,970 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$300.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7934337 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

