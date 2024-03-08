Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,005,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 1,984,177 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

