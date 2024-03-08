Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837,776 shares in the company, valued at $15,875,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38.
HLVX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 83,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
