Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837,776 shares in the company, valued at $15,875,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38.

HLVX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 83,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 310,973 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in HilleVax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $21,009,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

