Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,353 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 232,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,378,080. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

