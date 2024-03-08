Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $531.79. 144,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

