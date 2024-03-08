Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 832 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 280,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,088. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

