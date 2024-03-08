Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall Sells 9,225 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $121,401.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 295,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyson Eliot Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 1,518,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 702,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphatec by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 641,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 148,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Articles

