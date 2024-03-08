ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $14.12. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 229,622 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

The stock has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,136 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $24,643,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

See Also

