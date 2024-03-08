American Trust Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

American Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 418.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,956 shares during the period. American Trust owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after buying an additional 1,323,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after buying an additional 1,036,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 664,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 173,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $36.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

