American Trust Cuts Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

American Trust cut its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,333,426 shares of company stock worth $391,560,856 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.92. 1,557,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,461,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

