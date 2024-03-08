American Trust Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,924 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.70. 452,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,916. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

