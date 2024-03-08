American Trust Has $547,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Trust grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,774,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $595.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

