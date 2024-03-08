American Trust Has $560,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in XPO were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.12. 156,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,390. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $129.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

