American Trust Lowers Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

American Trust reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

BECN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 66,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.