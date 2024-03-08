American Trust Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Trust lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.09. 1,524,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

