American Trust Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American Trust lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in NVR were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $52.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7,735.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,150.32 and a one year high of $7,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,293.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,557.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

