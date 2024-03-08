American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

American Trust reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,777 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,006. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

