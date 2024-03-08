American Trust Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American Trust lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

MCK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.13. The company had a trading volume of 186,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,968. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $537.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

