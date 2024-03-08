American Trust Sells 12,830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Trust reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599,024. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

