American Trust Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.