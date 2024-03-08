American Trust Sells 2,309 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 1,065,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,984. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 227.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

