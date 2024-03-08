American Trust Sells 2,765 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,224,422 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 368,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

