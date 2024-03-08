American Trust Sells 916 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $6.99 on Friday, hitting $279.49. 671,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,436 shares of company stock worth $41,103,744. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

