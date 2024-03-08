American Trust Sells 9,943 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 963,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 308,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

