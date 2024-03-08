Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.34. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 103,929 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of C$211.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1619385 EPS for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
