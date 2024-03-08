Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA):

3/6/2024 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2024 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Cara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2024 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2024 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2024 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 930,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,613. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

