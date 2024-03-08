APA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,644 put options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 12,569 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

