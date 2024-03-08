Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $966.87 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00061837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00021124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

